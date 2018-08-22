Listen Live

Hulu Is Bringing Back ‘Veronica Mars’ With Kristen Bell

Series Creator Rob Thomas Is Also On Board

American streaming service Hulu is close to a deal to revive the hit UPN/CW series Veronica MarsEntertainment Weekly reports. Star of the original series, Kristen Bell, is reportedly on board with creator Rob Thomas.

Veronica Mars debuted in 2004 and ran for a total of three seasons before being cancelled. Bell starred as teen private investigator Veronica Mars and later reprised the role in a 2014 film.

 

Negotiations have reportedly been ongoing between Warner Bros. and Hulu to enable Bell to star in the series despite her commitments to NBC’s The Good Place.

