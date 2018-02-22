Today is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the first to be marked in Ontario. To mark the day, the Ontario Provincial Police have released a list of indicator. The indicators of human trafficking are not always obvious. Although the presence of one indicator does not necessarily identify human trafficking, a variety of indicators may point to the fact that an individual is being trafficked and needs help. These indicators may include:

The individual seems afraid, anxious or depressed.

Another person controls the individual’s conversation.

Another person speaks on behalf of the individual.

Another person holds or controls the individual’s identification, which may be real or fake.

There are signs of poor health, hygiene and/or nutrition.

The individual is wearing inappropriate clothing for the weather or situation.

There is an age gap between the individual and their companion.

There are tattoos or branding on the individual to show ownership.

The individual has scars or injuries from abuse.

The individual has no control over their money.

The individual has expensive items but no basic necessities.

The individual has new, older friends who provide gifts, drugs, expensive clothing and/or jewelry.

The individual has lost connection with their family and friends.

The individual misses class regularly, or drops out of school.

The individual is reluctant to engage with teachers, youth workers, social workers or other adults in their life.

To learn more, visit opp.ca/humantrafficking.