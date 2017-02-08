Listen Live

Human Trafficking Charges Laid During Traffic Stop

One Man Charged After Woman in Need Spotted in Passenger Seat

By News

A traffic stop in Georgian Bay Township has resulted in Human Trafficking charges laid. The OPP say the vehicle was pulled over around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, on the north 400 approaching White Falls Road. A woman in the car was allegedly clearly in need of help, and further investigation lead to the male driver being taken to detachment. The 32-year-old Quebec man faces charges including Human Trafficking, Uttering Threats, and Assault.

Related posts

The Honest Eds Sign Will Be Saved After All

Midland Police Service Vs. OPP A Question Of Money, Says Mayor

Double Homicide in South End Barrie

Tire Theft May Be Connected To Similar Crime Last Week

Two Suspects Sought After Funny Money Spent in Tottenham

Worker Killed in Severn Township Quarry

Barrie Councillors Give Tentative Approval To 3.08% Budget Increase

UPDATE: Missing Barrie Woman May Be On Home Security Video

Bus Driver Accused Of Driving Drunk After Stayner Crash