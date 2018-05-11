Listen Live

Humongous Alligator Freezes Family of Deer in Their Tracks

If you slice a ball in the rough at this course, don't bother looking for it...

By Darryl on the Drive

This 12-foot gator often makes regular appearances at the Ocean Creek Golf Course in South Carolina.

Just so happened as the gator slowly made its way across the fairway this time, a family of deer were looking on nearby.

The Mama deer was thinking; look kids a dinosaur.

Related posts

Dwayne Johnson Just Announced His Next Disney Movie

A Team of Lego Builders Created the Royal Wedding

Dear Teachers, We’re Sorry for These Terrible Things