Huntsville and Bracebridge To Maintain Separate Hospitals
Report Recommending Two Acute Site model to MAHC Board
Some welcome news from a Muskoka hospital task force last night, with a report recommending Bracebridge and Huntsville keep its hospitals instead of amalgamating them. Both town mayors praising this decision last night that comes following a 2015 proposal that the two hospitals, the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, combine as a cost saving measure.
“I have said on many occasions that a fully functional acute care hospital is a must in both Huntsville and Bracebridge.” says Huntsville Mayor Scott Aitchison, “The discontinuation of any areas of service would have a severe impact on our communities and I am pleased to strongly support the recommendation brought forward by the Task Force.”
So pleased that the Task Force has recommended the two acute-care site model to the #mahc Board. I’m hoping they make a swift decision to accept it and we can all get on with the next steps in the conversation. Looking fwd to meeting with the Min of Health at AMO to discuss.
— Mayor Graydon Smith (@GraydonTheMayor) August 8, 2018
A final decision on the matter comes Friday from the task force’s oversight, the Muskoka Algonquin Health Care Board of Directors.