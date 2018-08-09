Listen Live

Huntsville and Bracebridge To Maintain Separate Hospitals

Report Recommending Two Acute Site model to MAHC Board

By News

Some welcome news from a Muskoka hospital task force last night, with a report recommending Bracebridge and Huntsville keep its hospitals instead of amalgamating them. Both town mayors praising this decision last night that comes following a 2015 proposal that the two hospitals, the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, combine as a cost saving measure.

“I have said on many occasions that a fully functional acute care hospital is a must in both Huntsville and Bracebridge.” says Huntsville Mayor Scott Aitchison, “The discontinuation of any areas of service would have a severe impact on our communities and I am pleased to strongly support the recommendation brought forward by the Task Force.” 

A final decision on the matter comes Friday from the task force’s oversight, the Muskoka Algonquin Health Care Board of Directors.

