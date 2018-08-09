Huntsville and Bracebridge To Maintain Separate Hospitals

Some welcome news from a Muskoka hospital task force last night, with a report recommending Bracebridge and Huntsville keep its hospitals instead of amalgamating them. Both town mayors praising this decision last night that comes following a 2015 proposal that the two hospitals, the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, combine as a cost saving measure.

So pleased that the Task Force has recommended the two acute-care site model to the #mahc Board. I’m hoping they make a swift decision to accept it and we can all get on with the next steps in the conversation. Looking fwd to meeting with the Min of Health at AMO to discuss. — Mayor Graydon Smith (@GraydonTheMayor) August 8, 2018

A final decision on the matter comes Friday from the task force’s oversight, the Muskoka Algonquin Health Care Board of Directors.