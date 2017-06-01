Listen Live

Huntsville Business Hiding a Grow Op

Police Looking for Suspects

By News

Police are looking for those responsible for an alleged grow op in Huntsville. The OPP were out in force around 9:30 Tuesday morning, with a search warrant for a business on Crescent Road, on the strength of a tip from the public. Authorities claim to have found an indoor grow op there, saying a quantity of plants, dried pot, and paraphernalia were seized, along with documents identifying those responsible. Officers are now tracking those people down, but ask anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

