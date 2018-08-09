Huntsville Motel Fined Over Expired Smoke Alarms

A motel in Huntsville has been hit with a high value fine after failing to replace some expired smoke detectors.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Service went in to the Motel 6 for an inspection back in April, and say some smoke detectors were expired then.

The owners were given time to replace them, but it took a $1,500 fine from the courts to bring the place up to code.

“As smoke alarms age, they lose their sensitivity,” says Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja. “Even though the smoke alarm may sound when the test button is pushed, if the sensor is out of date it will not detect smoke and sound the alarm when a fire occurs. Smoke alarms usually need to be replaced 10 years after the date of manufacture. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installing, testing and maintaining smoke alarms.”