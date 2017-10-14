Huntsville Police Want To Speak To Driver After He Asks Children To Enter His Car

Huntsville OPP say they want to speak to a driver, after two similar incidents involving children. Officers tell us that a male, approximately 60-70 years old approached a female student headed to school on the 13th and asked her to get in the car. The girl denied his request and he drove off. Investigators say similar events transpired on the 4th of October in Huntsville. Police describe him as white, possibly having a white scruffy beard, driving a grey or silver 4 door sedan with rust at the bottom. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705 789-5551.