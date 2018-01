Huronia West OPP are out this weekend collecting non perishable food items and cash for Food Banks in Clearview and Springwater Township. Your asked to come and help them help those less fortunate during this time of year.They will be at the Stayner Foodland Saturday from 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. And at the Elmvale Foodland Sunday between 10:00 and 4:00 p.m.