I Think we’d all like to be Meghan Markle right now!

Meghan Markle hit the cover of Vanity Fair this week and is letting the world know a little more about her romance with Prince Harry….She let it be known that they are “in Love” and “very happy”…

Markle and the prince met through mutual friends in July 2016 and dated for about six months before the tabloids got wind of the story. There are rumours that the couple may already be engaged as the couple travelled to Africa last months for Meghan’s birthday at $1,000-a-night jungle hideaway… Harry — considered the world’s most eligible bachelor — has made no secret of his desire to get married and have children.