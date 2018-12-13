Ian Ziering Is Set To Play Swamp Thing!

Ian Ziering will no longer be battling flying Sharks but rather portraying Swamp Thing! Based on the 1970’s DC comics character, Ian is set to play Daniel Cassidy, aka the blue devil in a new TV project!

The Blue Devil character was pretty popular after the comics were released prompting a TV series in the 1980’s. Ziering’s stuntman character receives superpowers when a real demon mistakes him as a peer.