Listen Live

ICYMI- Sister Act 25th Anniversary Reunion on The View

Watch as they sing the iconic medley and remember life in a habit!

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Has it really been that long? Yes, it has been 25 years since Sister Act came out.  To mark the anniversary, The View, on which Whoopi Goldberg is a host, had a Sister Act reunion.

It even included a special appearance by the one and only Maggie Smith, better known to a new generation as The Dowager Countess of Grantham on Downton Abbey.

Check out the videos below. If you suddenly feel like watching the movie again, I’m right there with you!

