ICYMI: WATCH – José Bautista Had an Emotional Send-Off Yesterday

As his contract expires at the end of this Season, it’s more than likely that after 9 years playing for the Blue Jays, #19 José Bautista will be moving on.

Yesterday he may have left the field at Rogers Centre for the last time and you can feel the love.

A final curtain call for Joey Bats. pic.twitter.com/yF08QLePIV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 24, 2017

His legacy is clear, one of the greatest ever…

On Sunday, Jose Bautista will likely play his final home game in a #BlueJays uniform. Here’s where he ranks in several categories at home pic.twitter.com/Q0LumbUygg — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 24, 2017

Thank you José!