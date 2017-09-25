Listen Live

ICYMI: WATCH – José Bautista Had an Emotional Send-Off Yesterday

Goosebumps...

By Darryl on the Drive

As his contract expires at the end of this Season, it’s more than likely that after 9 years playing for the Blue Jays, #19 José Bautista will be moving on.

Yesterday he may have left the field at Rogers Centre for the last time and you can feel the love.

His legacy is clear, one of the greatest ever…

Thank you José!

