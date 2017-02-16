Idling Rental Car Driven Off

Police in Barrie are tracking a suspect, after a rental car drove off. It happened around 8:00 Wednesday morning at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Dunlop; the rental was left idling in the parking lot, and within minutes, someone hopped in and drove off. Police say he’s a white guy in his fifties wearing all dark clothes, driving off in a grey Hyundai Accent. Give Barrie Police a shout at (705)725-7025 if you have any information.