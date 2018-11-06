Idris Elba Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!
Nice Choice!
People has named Elba the sexiest man alive for 2018! The 33rd hunk to receive this honour was announced on Monday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!
Elba used his time in the spotlight to encourage fans to tend to their civic duty Tuesday, tweeting: “I’m honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!”
Who’d have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don’t forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I’m honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018