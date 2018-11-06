Listen Live

Idris Elba Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

Nice Choice!

By Dirt/Divas

People has named Elba the sexiest man alive for 2018! The 33rd hunk to receive this honour was announced on Monday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

Elba used his time in the spotlight to encourage fans to tend to their civic duty Tuesday, tweeting: “I’m honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!”

