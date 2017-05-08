If 60 Is The New 40…I Have A Lot Of Work To Do

Poet Edgar Abert Guest wrote:

Somebody said that it couldn’t be done

But he with a chuckle replied

That “maybe it couldn’t,” but he would be one

Who wouldn’t say so till he’d tried.

So I’m trying. Trying to lose some weight. Trying to gain some strength as I nudge closer to age 60.

Somebody scoffed: “Oh, you’ll never do that;

At least no one ever has done it;”

But he took off his coat and he took off his hat

And the first thing we knew he’d begun it.

Joel Seymour at the Barrie YMCA and RVH Healthy Hearts program assures me it’s not too late…

To prove it, I’ve enrolled in the Healthy Hearts program, hoping I won’t be winded at the top of the stairs, can lose some of my middle-age spread and can start pulling up – when I race my grandkids to the back of the yard because I want to, not because I have to. Check back for updates on my progress every week or two. If I can do it…you probably can, too!

Listen below for more on the Healthy Hearts program:

The initial assessment:

Wait, there’s more:

Need to know more about the Y in general? We sat down with Barrie YMCA General Manager, Dale Rowe