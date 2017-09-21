If running a 5K is not something you think you could do… Think again!

You can enter the NYC Pizza Run, which may be the perfect race for anyone who wants to run but needs a little push to actually lace up!

It’s just as it sounds… Like a regular 5k run, but with the joy of carbs and cheese. There are different checkpoints throughout the course, where those partaking have to stop and eat two slices of pizza…

Sounds easy? Its a little challenging towards the end as there are a lot of check points. Have you ever tried to run on a full stomach?

If pizza isn’t your thing, you could always try the organisers’ Cupcake Run on 21 October, which is pretty much the same thing, but with cupcakes.