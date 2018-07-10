If You Like Pina Coladas…

July 10th is National Pina Colada Day!

To celebrate, here are some of my favourite recipes to chill out with on a hot Summer day!

The Classic

1 1/2 cup ice

1/2 cup diced frozen pineapple

2 ounces pineapple juice

2 ounces coconut cream

1 1/2 ounces white rum

1 ounce dark rum

Blend everything together in a mixer, pour into glasses and add pineapple slices to garnish.

(Image and recipe courtesy of foodnetwork.com)

The Chocolate Pina

1/2 cup coconut cream

4 squares of Theo chocolate coconut 70% dark

6 tablespoons of dark rum

4 tablespoons of pineapple juice

1/2 cup fresh diced pineapple

1/2 tablespoon simple syrup

1 cup ice cubes

Dry coconut for decoration

First melt the chocolate squares in the coconut cream, and let cool. Blend all of the other ingredients with cool chocolate mixture. Garnish your drink glass with simple syrup dipped in dried coconut, add a sliced pineapple to rim, and enjoy!

(Image and recipe courtesy of bartisserie.com)

The Strawberry Pina

1 cup ripe strawberries, stemmed and chopped

1 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup coconut cream

Crushed ice, as needed

Blend together in a mixer, pour in Margarita glasses, and garnish with paper drink umbrellas, and whole strawberries.

(Image and recipe courtesy of foodnetwork.com)

The Pina/Margarita Blend

1 (15-ounce) can Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut

1 cup tequila

1 cup ice

½ cup lime juice

¼ cup Triple Sec

½ cup toasted coconut

Blend everything together, rim glasses with salt, and enjoy!

(Image and recipe courtesy of spicysouthernkitchen.com)

For the Kiddies

Make it a virgin!

2 very ripe bananas

1 cup diced fresh pineapple

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup “lite” coconut milk

3 cups ice cubes

Blend together and serve in kid-friendly funky cups with pineapple wedges for garnish.

(Image and recipe courtesy of eatingwell.com)