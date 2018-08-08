If you make a mistake admit it don’t hang up on 9-1-1 call

If you’ve made an error calling 9-1-1, let the communicator know what happened don’t hang up!

That’s the warning from South Simcoe Police as they’ve had to deal with a rash of pocket dials and inappropriate calls.

In one recent case, a citizen dialed 911 to report there was a bird flying around the bedroom and wanted help to catch it. Officers told the victim of this avian invasion that it was absolutely not a police matter and issued a stern caution about the proper use of 911.

In the last four days Police have experienced about a dozen 911 pocket dials and unintentional calls to our Communications Centre.

The calls included:

a man trying to call a money-transfer company

a call from a 4-year-old who was recently taught about 911 and ‘wanted to try it out’

pocket dials from people on a motorcycle and a golf cart

a man who said his phone is blacked out and keeps dialing into emergency

mode

In 2017, Communication staff answered 5,611 calls to 911. 419 of those calls were misdials.

For non-emergencies, please call (705) 436-2141 or (905) 775-3311.