If you want something to pet at night but just can’t handle the responsibility of an animal

Why not buy this new furry pillow with a robot tail?

Wouldn’t it be nice to curl up on the couch after a long day and have something warm and fuzzy to snuggle with? Pets are a lot of work and a lot of responsibility. Solution!!!

The Qoobo, its a little furry pillow with a robotic tail.

Sounds a little odd, perhaps; and it would be awkward if someone were to walk in while you were stroking this pillow’s robotic tail…

But it could be the answer to your need for a fuzzy companion. Plus it doesn’t need food, a litter box and it won’t scratch up your couch either.

Qoobo (a combination of the French for ‘tail’ and ‘robot’). When you touch or stroke the pillow, it will trigger the tail to wag joyfully. The tail will even vary in wags depending on the type of patting or stroking of the pillow- just like a real cat…

Here’s the Video