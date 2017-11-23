If You Want To Be Happier, Experts Say “Put Up Your Christmas Lights Early”

Experts say if you want to be happier, put up your holiday decorations early! Psychology experts say that those who embrace the holiday season and get to decorating sooner rather than later; are happier!

Experts say the reason is, that it reminds you of your childhood when Christmas was just awesome. You know, before you grew up and had the responsibilities and stress of making Christmas magical for others.

Remembering your childhood, getting all nostalgic generally makes people happier.

The experts say; “Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!”

There was a separate study that found that those who decorate the outside of their homes appear more friendly to others.