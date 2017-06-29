If You’re Hungover You Should Probably Just Stay Home From Work
According to an expert, doing your job hungover is worse than not doing it at all.
Since the long weekend is upon us, there’s a good chance you’re going to have a BRUTAL hangover when you go to work the next day. So here’s how you should handle it: Don’t go.
A recent survey revealed that on any given work day around 200,000 workers are hung over!
83% of employees say a hangover has a negative effect on their performance . . . 33% say they work slower . . . and 22% say they make serious mistakes.
Oh, and hangovers are also more likely to lead to fights with your co-workers or your boss.
So yeah, it’s probably better to just take a sick day.