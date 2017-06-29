If You’re Hungover You Should Probably Just Stay Home From Work

Since the long weekend is upon us, there’s a good chance you’re going to have a BRUTAL hangover when you go to work the next day. So here’s how you should handle it: Don’t go.

A recent survey revealed that on any given work day around 200,000 workers are hung over!



83% of employees say a hangover has a negative effect on their performance . . . 33% say they work slower . . . and 22% say they make serious mistakes.

Oh, and hangovers are also more likely to lead to fights with your co-workers or your boss.

So yeah, it’s probably better to just take a sick day.