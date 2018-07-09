If You’re Not A Member Of Costco, There Is A Way That You Can Still Shop There!

A little shopping hack as you stock up on your summer supplies. The membership feCostcocostco are almost cringed worthy, especially for those who only shop at the giant store two or three times a year….

Here’s the deal, if you want to shop at Costco but you’re not a member, find a member and befriend them. If a member buys a Costco Cash Card/gift card, non-members can use it! Boom!

These cards can be used On-line also, however, there is a 5% surcharge if you shop online. So get a gift card, stock up on groceries and toilet paper and enjoy the samples!

