If you’re tired of all things unicorn, you’re not alone!

If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by all things unicorn lately, with everything appears to be bright, happy and colourful!

Have no fear- The Goth ice cream is here to crush everything unicorn….

There’s an ice cream shop in LA called Little Damage ice cream show and rather than hope on board the latest annoying food trend, they opted to the dark side of delicious with Goth-inspired ice cream…

This ice cream creation is just what a dark-lipstick-wearing and depressing-poetry-slinging Goth dreams of, with midnight-black, almond-charcoal flavored soft serve ice cream. It’s even served in a black cone!

Toppings are available if you wish to add some color to your ice cream cone creation, but really, if you’re into hearts and rainbows, you likely wouldn’t be down for this dessert anyway.