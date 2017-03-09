IKEA is about to make our Lives Easier! Finally!

IKEA- THE STORE WE LOVE TO HATE

First it traps you in a confusing, never-ending loop of showrooms and aisles of plates, and you turn on your partner in hangry rage. Then you brave the journey home, lugging a clearly-too-big set of shelves sticking out of the trunk.

Finally it comes the time to put your shelves together. And that’s where IKEA ruins you. It confuses you with parts A and screw C. Nothing makes sense.

IKEA is now releasing furniture that doesn’t require parts A and screw C. Instead, each section clicks together like a puzzle piece.

Why didn’t they think of this sooner????

They retailer’s come up with a new type of joint called a wedge dowel…There’s no need for glue or screws, and the bits can be taken apart and reassembled as many times as you like….IKEA now intends to roll out their snazzy new click-together system across all its furniture products….