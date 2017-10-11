IKEA is now doing furniture and stuff for your pets!

IKEA is stepping up and giving people a chance to buy new products for their fur babies at their stores…

We treat our animals like humans, we dress them and feed them organic food- so why shouldn’t they have their own personal couch or shelf to climb on…

The collection is called The Lurvig, which is Swedish for “hairy” and its made up of furniture, scratching posts, tunnels, dog beds and sofa covers for fluffy and fido. Ikea is also selling accessories like bowls, leashes, toys, brushes and even poo bags!

These pet products are now available in Canada! Check it out!