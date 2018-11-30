Illegally Passing A School Bus Will Cost You Your License

It’s good, but it needs to go Canada wide.

Starting December 8th, 2018, Prince Edward Island drivers will now not only pay a hefty fine and get demerit points, but they will also lose their licence for a time.

Failing to stop for a school bus will result in 12 demerit points and driver’s licence suspension for three months, PLUS a $5,000 fine.

As of right now in Ontario, if you illegally pass a school bus you will be fined anywhere from $400-$2,000 and get 6 demerit points for a first offence.

Illegal passing of school buses has been a hot topic issue for many parents and school bus drivers for years, and P.E.I. is now taking this next drastic step to hopefully make drivers more cautious, and ultimately keep the kids safe.