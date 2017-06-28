Free Waterfront Air Show on Wednesday!

Don’t wait until Friday to kick-off your Canada Day festivities – start on Wednesday!

The City of Barrie is starting the Canada 150 holiday weekend right with the Illuminate Barrie Air Show on Wednesday over Kempenfelt Bay. The free show starts at 6pm (with a welcome address at 5:30pm) and features the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Demonstration Team, and the Great War Flying Museum.

You can view the demonstration from land or the water. For land-lovers, the best spots are Heritage Park, Allandale Station Park, or any of the parks along the north or south shores of Kempenfelt Bay. For the sea-lovers, there will be restrictions on where you can park your boat to watch the festivities. Those details can be found here.

Waterfront parking will be limited due to construction, but a shuttle is also available. Those details can be found in this helpful FAQ.

You can add the event to your Facebook calendar by clicking here.

CC Image Courtesy of Tony Hisgett via Flickr