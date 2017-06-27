Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show: Details

Pre-show Activities at Heritage Park, 1pm–9pm

Canadian Forces Base Borden will be set-up at Heritage Park from 1pm-9pm with military displays and the ever popular kiddie commando course. Families can also enjoy the Promenade Days midway.

Water-based Activity Restrictions, 4pm–8pm

For the safety of the public and the air show participants, water-based activities west of Minet’s Point Park and Johnson’s Beach will be restricted from 4pm-8pm including kayaking, swimming, SUPing, and more (see “Viewing from Water” below).

Air Show Viewing Information

Viewing from Shore

The best locations to view the show will be Heritage Park, Allandale Station Park, or any of the small parks along the north and south shores of Kempenfelt Bay

Viewing from Water

In order to ensure the safety of both the public and the air show participants during this exciting event, the following water restrictions will be in place:

A safety line will be placed in the water from Johnson’s Beach to Minet’s Point Park from 4pm until the show ends, which will be enforced by the Barrie Police and their service partners on Lake Simcoe. Public viewing by boat will be to the east of the line.

West of the line, boats and water-based activities (including kayaking, canoeing and SUPing) will be restricted starting at 4pm. Barrie Marina and Tiffin boat launches will be closed for the entire day. Boaters are encouraged to use nearby public launches, including Innisfil and Orillia.

Getting Around: Parking & Shuttle