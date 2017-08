KOOL FM is a proud sponsor for the City of Barrie’s Illuminate Barrie festival September 2nd and 3rd from noon to 9 pm at Allandale Station Park! Bring the whole family and enjoy: Live music, Family fun, a marketplace, heritage village, and the local craft beer and cider garden! For details click here.

Plus on Sunday Night KOOL FM has teamed up with the City of Barrie to play the ultimate Canada 150 soundtrack to the fireworks display over Kempenfelt Bay! Bring your KOOL FM shower radio or tune into KOOL FM this Sunday at 9 pm and be amazed as the music on KOOL FM syncs perfectly to each stunning explosion in the sky! From Barrie’s best mix, for the fireworks, 1075 KOOL FM