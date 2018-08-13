Impaired Driving Charges

A 66-year-old Innisfil man is charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Cookstown.

2:00pm Saturday an officer stopped a vehicle in the King Street South and Victoria Street West area that was known as a prohibited driver.

Officers conducted a breath test which resulted in readings of over twice the legal limit.

The man faces the following charges…

Impaired Care and Control

Over 80mg of alcohol

Driving Disqualified

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded. The accused was released with a September court date.

In Bradford West Gwillimbury South Simcoe Officers were dispatched to the area of Melbourne Drive and 6th Line around 12:00 p.m. Sunday. An officer conducted a traffic stop and, after an additional breathalyzer test, The 32 year old Uxbridge man was charged with…

Over 80mg of alcohol

He was released with a future court date. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.