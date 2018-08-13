Impaired Driving Charges
66-year-old Innisfil man, 32-year-old Uxbridge man face charges after traffic stops over the weekend
A 66-year-old Innisfil man is charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop in Cookstown.
2:00pm Saturday an officer stopped a vehicle in the King Street South and Victoria Street West area that was known as a prohibited driver.
Officers conducted a breath test which resulted in readings of over twice the legal limit.
The man faces the following charges…
- Impaired Care and Control
- Over 80mg of alcohol
- Driving Disqualified
His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded. The accused was released with a September court date.
In Bradford West Gwillimbury South Simcoe Officers were dispatched to the area of Melbourne Drive and 6th Line around 12:00 p.m. Sunday. An officer conducted a traffic stop and, after an additional breathalyzer test, The 32 year old Uxbridge man was charged with…
- Over 80mg of alcohol
He was released with a future court date. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.