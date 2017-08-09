In Philadelphia, pop costs more than beer

Philadelphia residents began paying a 1.5% excise tax on soda on January 1st, 2017 and a new study has shown that beer is now cheaper than soda pop to purchase in some instances.

The study released by the Tax Foundation shared that the tax on soda is 24 times the Pennsylvania tax rate on beer. With the new tax, a 20 ounce bottle of Coke Zero will now cost you 15% more, for example. Most sugar taxes in the United States are used to discourage purchasing sugary beverages, however, the city of Philadelphia has used the tax to raise revenues.

Philly.com has shared some examples of how the new tax has affected several different beverages. Would a similar tax benefit resident of Ontario?

CC image courtesy of nicoleleec via Flickr