In times of need, celebrities are giving back.

Salma Hayek announced she is donating $100,000 to UNICEF to help those affected by the fatal earthquake in Mexico that occurred on Tuesday..

“The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need,” Hayek wrote alongside her Instagram video. “I’m contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you.”

On Tuesday night, Celine Dion also announced during her return to her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace that she will be collecting donations towards hurricane relief during her shows to benefit the American Red Cross. Additionally, the singer, along with partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, will match the donated funds dollar for dollar.