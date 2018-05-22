Indecent Act Reported On Collingwood Walking Trail

Investigators are on the lookout for a slim young man after reports of an indecent act along a Collingwood walking trail. The OPP say a young man exposed himself to an adult woman shortly before 10:00 Saturday morning, while walking a trail between Walnut and Tenth Streets. The suspect is described as being between 15 and 18 years of age, having light skin, slim build, and long wavy brown hair. He was wearing a royal blue-coloured jacket, and loose fitting jeans below the waist. Call Collingwood OPP or Crimestoppers with any information.