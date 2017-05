Innisbrook Golf Club

Friday June 30, 2017

1pm

The 20th Mariposa Charity Golf Tournament in support of the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County is taking place on Friday June 30/17. We are looking for golfers and prize donations for this event. Mariposa School of Skating has raised over $160,000 for the local charity. Please contact us by email for more information

info@skatemariposa.com