Innisdale Students Raise Awareness Of Missing/Murdered Indigenous Women

Students at Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie are at Lackie’s Bush today, across from the school, placing sculptures aimed at raising awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women. It’s the culmination of a month’s worth of activities at the school, which included the posting of 1100 red paper dolls in high traffic areas of the school to bring a visual perspective of the number of missing and murdered women. There were also classroom discussions. Teacher Tracey Aylsworth calls it a starting point in raising awareness of the issue.

image: metisnation.ca