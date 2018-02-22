Listen Live

Innisfil “Ahead Of the Curve” In Dealing With Storm Water

Town Was Prepared For This

By News

Dozens of roadways across Simcoe County flooded over following a spate of warmer weather and heavy rain. One of the more hard hit communities around these parts, Innisfil, is still working on cleaning up flooded streets, especially in the Bell Ewart area.  We got in touch with Innisfil’ Manager of Operations Jason Inwood to find out how many sand bags they’ve gone through so far. Turns out… none.

He adds there are benefits to being close to such a big body of water like Lake Simcoe.

Equipment such as…

the Town continues to work on those flooded roadways. For more information about Flooding Warnings in our region, visit our Storm Watch page.

Related posts

Charges Laid After Senior Citizen Loses $130 Grand To Alleged Scam

Human Trafficking Awareness Day

The Rap Sheet

Clearview Firefighters Were Wading Through Flood Waters Early This Morning

Patrick Brown Can run for PC Party Leadership

Town of Innisfil Crews Tackling Floods

Orillia Couple Wins $250 Thousand

Woman Take to Station to sober up after wondering St John’s Side Road

Collingwood Overcharged for Treatment Plant Electricity