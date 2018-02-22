Innisfil “Ahead Of the Curve” In Dealing With Storm Water

Dozens of roadways across Simcoe County flooded over following a spate of warmer weather and heavy rain. One of the more hard hit communities around these parts, Innisfil, is still working on cleaning up flooded streets, especially in the Bell Ewart area. We got in touch with Innisfil’ Manager of Operations Jason Inwood to find out how many sand bags they’ve gone through so far. Turns out… none.

He adds there are benefits to being close to such a big body of water like Lake Simcoe.

Equipment such as…

the Town continues to work on those flooded roadways. For more information about Flooding Warnings in our region, visit our Storm Watch page.