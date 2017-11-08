Innisfil Cuts Ribbon on New Temporary Clinic

Innisfil has cut the ribbon on a new clinic, but it won’t be there for long. A walk-in clinic now available to area residents, and in a rather unusual location too, right in Innisfil Town Hall.

That’s the Barrie and Community Family Medicine Clinics Medical Director, Dr. Chris Lalik. The clinic will serve the community until the Innisfil Health Hub is built; Innisfil council in March approved a one million dollar contribution towards a 25 thousand square foot health clinic to be built next to the innisfil Rec Plex, which should be done by early 2019.