Innisfil Deputy Mayor Passes AMO Torch

Lynn Dollin Welcomes New AMO President

By News

Lynn Dollin has passed the torch, or rather, the pin.  At this year’s Annual Municipalities of Ontario conference in Ottawa, Innisfil Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin stepped down as AMO President.


Parry Sound’s Mayor picking up where she left off. “Jamie brings decades of experience in municipal government and a passion for working with others on shared goals,” says Dollin. “I look forward to supporting Jamie as an active Past President.”


Dollin was acclaimed as President in 2016.

Banner photo courtesy: AMO

