Innisfil Deputy Mayor Passes AMO Torch

Lynn Dollin has passed the torch, or rather, the pin. At this year’s Annual Municipalities of Ontario conference in Ottawa, Innisfil Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin stepped down as AMO President.

Outgoing President @LynnDollin, @LynnDollin passes the torch (AMO President’s Pin) to Parry Sound Mayor Jamie McGarvey @JamieMcGarvey1. Lynn has been great and Jamie is ready (he’s an 8 year AMO Board Member). pic.twitter.com/IRBGd8knuB — AMO (@AMOPolicy) August 22, 2018



Parry Sound’s Mayor picking up where she left off. “Jamie brings decades of experience in municipal government and a passion for working with others on shared goals,” says Dollin. “I look forward to supporting Jamie as an active Past President.”

New AMO President Jamie McGarvey emphasizes the need to navigate change together. ‘Small supports big and big supports small. That’s how we work, when we work well. We all move forward when we all move together.’ #AMOConf2018. #OnPoli. pic.twitter.com/VPXoFp3DE9 — AMO (@AMOPolicy) August 22, 2018



Dollin was acclaimed as President in 2016.

Banner photo courtesy: AMO