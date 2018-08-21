Innisfil Earns Award Over Approach To Transit
Recognition at Annual Mayors Meeting Over Ride Sharing-Based Transit
The Town of Innisfil earned an award and some bragging rights at this year’s AMO Conference in Ottawa.
The town has been recognized with the Peter J. Marshall Innovation Award over Innisfil’ unique approach to transit.
Rather than paying out for a costly bus transit system, the town instead relies on ride sharing to move its residents around, said to save around $8 million a year.
“We are proud to be meeting the needs of our residents while leading the way for other municipalities to start thinking differently about transit,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “We thank AMO for highlighting all the amazing ways municipalities are taking an innovative approach to solving complex problems and we are truly honoured by this award.”
The award is an annual competitive process to acknowledge municipalities who have had creativity and success in implementing new, innovative ways of serving the public.