Innisfil Earns Award Over Approach To Transit

The Town of Innisfil earned an award and some bragging rights at this year’s AMO Conference in Ottawa.

The town has been recognized with the Peter J. Marshall Innovation Award over Innisfil’ unique approach to transit.

Rather than paying out for a costly bus transit system, the town instead relies on ride sharing to move its residents around, said to save around $8 million a year.

The award is an annual competitive process to acknowledge municipalities who have had creativity and success in implementing new, innovative ways of serving the public.