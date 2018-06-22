Innisfil Fire Chief On To Bigger and Better Things

Looks like Innisfil is on the hunt for a new Fire Chief. It’s been announced that Chief Jon Pegg has been named the new Chief of Emergency Management for the Province of Ontario.

And I’m very proud of my Chief for this appointment. EMO is extremely fortunate to have such a fantastic leader. Innisfil’s loss in Ontario’s gain! https://t.co/K0QNcUmwwl — Tom Raeburn (@DCRaeburn) June 22, 2018



Pegg had been Chief of Innisfil Fire and Rescue since March of 2014, his last day is July 2nd. Deputy Chief Tom Raeburn will oversee the service during the recruitment process.