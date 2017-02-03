Innisfil Front Door Kicked In, Nothing Reported Stolen

An Innisfil man came home Thursday night to find his front door kicked in. Looks like the bad guy hoofed in the door sometime between 1:00 and 6:00 Thursday, and was only in the home for a brief time. Nothing has been reported stolen, but if you spotted anything suspicious along Lockhart Road between Yonge and the 20th Sideroad in that time frame, give the law a shout. Contact the South Simcoe Police Service at (705)436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).