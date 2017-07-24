Listen Live

Innisfil Man Accused Of Trying to Get Mom To Take The Heat For Him

Elderly Mother told Police She Was Driving At Time of Crash

An Innisfil man is up on charges after calling mom in for backup. The call came in around 5:30 Sunday, of a two car crash at Essa and Mapleton in Barrie. Responding officers say a 77-year-old woman was driving one car, but her story left a bad taste in the officer’s mouth. Digging a little deeper, Barrie Police say her son was actually at the wheel, a man with a lifetime driving ban for multiple Impaired Driving convictions. The 48-year-old faces a laundry list of charges including Obstructing Justice and Careless Driving. His elderly mother was not charged.

