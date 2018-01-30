Innisfil Man Charged After Household Rampage

A 36-year-old Innisfil man has been charged with Threatening and Mischief after a woman called South Simcoe Police fearful for her life and that of her children. She told officers furniture had been broken with a hammer, a tv remote smashed and a phone ripped from the wall, and that she barricaded in a room to keep her from calling the police. She was able to make that call when the situation de-escalated. There were no serious injuries.