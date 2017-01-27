Listen Live

Innisfil Man Charged As Part of Illicit Online Communication Investigation

Police Say Further Charges Should Be Expected

By News

Police have seized some electronic devices and say more charges could be coming, after raiding an Innisfil home. The South Simcoe Police and OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit took a search warrant to an Innisfil home Thursday, saying a 21-year-old man was charged with Probation Violation. Several electronics were seized for examination while police say they continue this investigation into alleged illicit on-line communication.

