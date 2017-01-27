Innisfil Man Charged As Part of Illicit Online Communication Investigation
Police Say Further Charges Should Be Expected
Police have seized some electronic devices and say more charges could be coming, after raiding an Innisfil home. The South Simcoe Police and OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit took a search warrant to an Innisfil home Thursday, saying a 21-year-old man was charged with Probation Violation. Several electronics were seized for examination while police say they continue this investigation into alleged illicit on-line communication.