Innisfil Man Wins Big On September Lottario Draw

Roberto Coz of Innisfil says the money won’t change him. The retiree just raked in $1.3 million bucks from the Sept 30th Lottario draw, saying he’ll do some renovations and maybe take a trip, but status quo otherwise. “I always check my tickets on Thursdays. This time, when I used the self-checker, I saw quite a few zeros. I didn’t have my glasses on so my first thought was to get my ticket validated,” shared Roberto, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I handed my ticket to the clerk and the terminal froze. When I saw the validation slip, I literally went numb. I didn’t move . . . I couldn’t move! I just stood there!”