Innisfil Recreation Centre/YMCA 7315 Yonge St. innisfil

June 03, 2017

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Rotary Club of Innisfil 3rd Annual 5 km Walk/Run on the new Rotary Trail. Cost $5/ Person or $20/Family. Onsite registration @7:30am or register online:raceroster.com/events. Contact info: Judy Carter 705-896-7412 or rotaryinnisfil@gmail.com