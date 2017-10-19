Listen Live

Innisfil Workplace Injury Under Investigation

Employee Critically Injured

By News

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was hurt on the job in Innisfil. The employee was working on a running tractor, when it slipped out of gear and hit a closed garage door. While trying to stop the vehicle, the employee ended up being pinned between the collapsed garage door and a wheel of the tractor. Another employee was able to stop the tractor, while a 64-year-old Barrie man was taken to RVH in critical condition.

