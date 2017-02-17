Insulin Stolen From Bradford Car

A woman’s insulin was stolen right out of her car. The Bradford woman called South Simcoe Police Thursday to say she’d left a bag of insulin in a pharmacy bag on the front seat of her car. The woman thought the car door was locked when she left it in her Britannia Avenue driveway, but someone snatched the bag anyway. It contained fresh dosage of 15ml insulin injectables. If you have any info on who may have taken it, possibly believing it was a narcotic drug instead, call the cops. Medicine can be dangerous if misused.