Warden Gerry Marshall has proclaimed support of International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, on behalf of County Council.

The annual observance of this day began in 1992, with a proclamation from the United Nations. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development. It also aims to to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

The theme this year is “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all”.

The 2030 UN Agenda pledges to “leave no one behind” and is working towards inclusive and sustainable development as part of their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).